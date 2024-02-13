EXCLUSIVE: Matt Gaetz Introduces Bill To Protect States’ Right To Defend Southern Border

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz introduced legislation Tuesday that would codify states’ rights to defend the southern border.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the legislation, which is titled the State Border Security Act. The bill would specifically prohibit federal officers from removing barbed wire or any other barriers set up by state governments within 25 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border. It is a House companion bill to legislation introduced by Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance in January.

“Last month, the Supreme Court gave the Biden administration the ability to destroy border fencing erected by Texas to protect its citizens from illegal aliens. My legislation, along with Sen. Vance’s, will codify that states along the Southern Border have the right to protect their territory,” Gaetz told the Caller before introducing the bill.

“Since the Biden administration refuses to take action, Congress must empower states to defend itself against the unprecedented invasion at the Southern Border,” he continued. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep Troy Nehls Introduces Legislation To Finish Building Border Wall)

The Biden administration ended Title 42 on May 11, 2023. Title 42 was a public health measure issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that allows the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to rapidly expel migrants on public health grounds. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Gallagher Introduces Legislation To Force Biden Administration To Finish Building Border Wall, Pay For It)

Border agents encountered a record two million migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2021. In fiscal year 2021, they seized $3.31 billion in counterfeit goods, roughly 319,000 pounds of marijuana, over 190,000 pounds of methamphetamine and over 97,000 pounds of cocaine.

Biden signed an executive order to stop the construction of the border wall in January 2021.