‘Now I Get It!’: Faulkner Has ‘Aha’ Moment After Turley Breaks Down Key Issue In Willis Case

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner had an ‘aha’ moment on Tuesday after contributor and law professor at George Washington University Jonathan Turley broke down a key issue in the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ case.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled there will be at least two days of hearings on whether to disqualify Willis from the election fraud case against former President Donald Trump after allegations that a personal love affair with a staffer led her to misuse public funds. McAfee did not rule out disqualifying Willis from the proceedings.

Turley said the decision to hold the hearing was the “correct thing” to do, arguing there is enough evidence available to justify the decision. (RELATED: Dershowitz Lays Out ‘Issues’ Within Willis’ Alleged Misconduct, Questions ‘Scope’ That Could Lead To Criminal Charges)

“The most serious aspect of these allegations is that they may have filed a false affidavit and false papers with the court. The key to their arguments before the court was that ‘our relationship began in 2022,'” Turley explained. “That brought out a former attorney who represented Nathan Wade and his former partner who said that is just not true and there are witnesses that can show their relationship preceded his hiring. That’s very serious. Keep in mind that Willis and Wade are prosecuting people in this case for making false statements to courts —”

“Ah!” Faulkner said.

“— so this is becoming increasingly bizarre,” Turley concluded.



“So I get the connection there because the question has been ‘Well, why does it matter when it started?’ It matters if it started before they said it did on key paperwork to the court in affidavit and you can’t go after somebody for a crime that you just committed. So now I get it,” Harris said.

“I think the question for the court is did they act dishonestly with the court —” Turley began.

“Did they lie on the paperwork?” Faulkner interjected.

“And also is there evidence that you could have the filtering of money that she could give money to Wade who gave it back to her? That I think is gonna be more difficult to show but their response to the scandal is as troubling as the scandal itself. They have put themselves ahead of their case and ahead of their office. They should step aside because they are undermining their office.”

The motion to disqualify Willis arose after allegations emerged that Willis benefitted financially from appointing her romantic partner, Nathan Wade, to work on the case against Trump.

Bank statements in Wade’s divorce case reveal her purchased airline tickets to Miami and San Francisco in Willis’ name, with Trump co-defendant Michael Roman claiming Wade’s gifts to Willis totaled thousands of dollars. The filing also included two previously undisclosed trips: A Bahamas cruise the pair took in December 2022 and a March 2023 trip to Belize. Wade claims he and Willis evenly split the finances.