‘I Don’t Want To Just Chuck Him Out’: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Spar Over Presidential Age Concerns

“The View” co-hosts on Tuesday delved into a heated debate surrounding worries about President Joe Biden’s old age, with some saying it is a benefit or no issue and others saying it is a problem.

Biden presented himself as a “well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory” during interviews, special counsel Robert Hur found in a report on the president’s handling of classified documents. The co-hosts initiated the discussion by referencing a Monday segment from “The Daily Show” where comedian Jon Stewart called out both Biden and former President Donald Trump’s age-related issues. (RELATED: Dems Are Quietly Telling Team Biden He Has To Be Out In Public More After Special Counsel Report)

Co-hosts Joy Behar and Sonny Hostin seemed to say there is no issue with Biden’s age while the others appeared to have some concerns.

“Bernie Sanders, 82. Nancy Pelosi, 83. I don’t know, they look like they know what they’re doing. They have the wisdom, the history. The problem with this country is that we don’t value people with their wisdom. We don’t value seniors. We don’t value octogenarians. I’m sick of this ageism talk!” Hostin said.

However, co-host Sara Haines responded by arguing that Biden’s age is a legitimate concern for voters.

“I don’t have a problem with Biden. I voted for Biden,” Haines responded. “I’m an anyone but Trump, but I was voting for Biden anyway. But I also am honest about the gaffes I see people concerned with… voters are concerned and by telling them they shouldn’t be or that they’re following a Republican narrative by listening to it, you’re literally saying, like, ‘close your eyes to what you’re seeing’ or you’re making them feel bad for raising something … we ask people to keep their eyes open on January 6th. I don’t think it’s fair to tell them to close their eyes to what they’re seeing right now.”

Haines also mentioned Trump’s age and referenced a part of Stewart’s segment showing the former president not recalling certain facts, which “The View” showed a clip of.

“I don’t think anybody is saying ‘close your eyes’ to what Joe Biden’s going through or what people think he’s going through and I do think a lot of it is perpetuated by the media,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said after a commercial break. “I think people are saying, ‘okay, we get it. Tell us what we should be doing if we’re not doing this.'”

Goldberg added that Biden has been a “productive” president despite his advanced age. “The minute he stops being productive, and this sounds terrible, but the minute he stops being able to do his presidential duty, he’s got to go. But I’m not advocating for him to go. I’m advocating for people to not dwell on the fact that he is an age that we cannot change… If he’s bad now, I need to see that because I don’t want to just chuck him out because he’s old,” Goldberg concluded.

If Biden’s age is no issue, he should have done a proposed Super Bowl interview, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asserted.

“The White House needs to get away from this narrative by putting Biden out there,” she said. “It was malpractice that he wasn’t at the Super Bowl. It was the most watched event… I fear the reason they didn’t put him out is because it would reinforce the narrative that he’s not as sharp as he was in 2020.”

Americans are more concerned about Biden’s age than Trump’s as 86% believe the current president is “too old” while 62% said the same about the former president, an ABC News/Ipsos survey released on Sunday found.

