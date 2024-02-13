‘Did Anyone Film That?’: Jon Stewart Weighs In On Biden Age Concerns, Says He Does Not Appear ‘Full Of Energy’

Jon Stewart weighed in on age concerns surrounding President Joe Biden Monday night during his return as host of “The Daily Show.”

Stewart said Biden does not appear to be “full of energy” and “really in control” like many in his administration, such as Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, claimed in recent media clips.

“Did anyone film that?” Stewart asked. “Because if you’re telling us behind the scenes, he’s sharp and full of energy, and on top of it, and really in control, and leading, you should film that. That would be good to show to people, instead of a TikTok where he goes ‘chocolate-chip cookie!'”

“The stakes of this election don’t make Donald Trump’s opponent less subject to scrutiny. It actually makes him more subject to scrutiny. If the barbarians are at the gate, you want Conan standing at the ramparts, not chocolate-chip-cookie guy,” Stewart said.

Jon Stewart kicks off The Daily Show’s election coverage with a wellness check on America’s two chronologically challenged candidates: Joe Biden and Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/RPmFodvVAy — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 13, 2024

Stewart’s acknowledgment that Biden “lost a step” was immediately followed by criticism of former President Donald Trump, who he said is an “old man” in need of a “wellness check.”

Special Counsel Robert Hur declined to pursue criminal charges when he concluded his investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents on Thursday. Hur refused to charge the president because he would likely present himself to a jury as “a sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory,” which would make it difficult to convince jurors that they should convict Biden of a felony that requires “a mental state of willfulness,” the report read. (RELATED: ‘Americans Don’t Agree’: NBC Host Pushes Back Against Biden Camp’s Defense Of President’s Mental Fitness)

Stewart returned to hosting “The Daily Show” on Mondays throughout the 2024 election cycle. A rotating lineup of regulars from the show takes turns in the hosting seat during the other days of the week.