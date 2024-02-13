Politics

Biden Reportedly Undermined KJP With One Offhand Comment Before She Even Started Job

White House Media Briefing Held By Press Secretary Jean-Pierre And NSC Strategic Communications Coordinator Kirby

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Reagan Reese White House Correspondent
Font Size:

President Joe Biden undermined White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre with a quick comment just before she officially started her position, two people with direct knowledge of their exchange told The New York Times (NYT).

After Jean-Pierre had been chosen as former White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s replacement, Biden attempted to comfort Jean-Pierre with some encouragement, two people with direct knowledge of their exchange told The NYT. Biden told Jean-Pierre not to worry as she began her new role, assuring her that White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby would be there to help, the sources told The NYT. The line, however, reportedly didn’t land. (RELATED: ‘Let Me Finish!’: John Kirby Snaps On Reporter Who Suggests US Is Cause Of ‘Escalation’ With Iran)

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 08: National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby (R) and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (L) listens during a daily news briefing at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on February 8, 2024 in Washington, DC. Press Secretary Jean-Pierre held a daily news briefing to answer questions from members of the press (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“You’ll have an admiral looking over your shoulder,” Biden reportedly told Jean-Pierre. Despite the effort to sound encouraging, the sources told The NYT the comment fell flat.

A White House spokesperson completely denied that the interaction happened, according to The NYT.

Since taking over as press secretary, there has been tension between Kirby and Jean-Pierre as the two have shared the podium more frequently, according to Axios. After Hamas launched its Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel, Kirby has frequently joined the briefings, often taking more questions than Jean-Pierre, The NYT reported.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (R) and US National Security Council (NSC) spokesman John Kirby (L) arrive the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 31, 2024. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The sharing of the podium has caused tension as Kirby’s popularity has grown, Axios reported. Kirby has continued to attend the briefings because the president likes it, and Biden has even asked the spokesman to travel with him on both domestic and international trips.

Kirby has expressed interest in being the press secretary, though Jean-Pierre has previously indicated that she would like to stay through the election if the president wants her to, Axios reported.

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby speaks alongside White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during a daily news briefing at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on February 12, 2024 in Washington, DC. During the briefing Kirby and Jean-Pierre spoke on a range of topics including the conflict between Israel and Hamas, the King of Jordan's visit to the White House and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's health. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby speaks alongside White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during a daily news briefing at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on February 12, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

As the sharing of the podium continues, Kirby has expressed frustration that Jean-Pierre calls on reporters for him, rather than doing it himself, Axios reported.

A White House official dismissed the reported news of any tension between Kirby and Jean-Pierre to Axios.

US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby, with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (L), speaks during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 26, 2024. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

“I don’t recognize this description of their relationship at all. The truth is the opposite — they talk all the time and have a collegial and collaborative rapport,” the official told the outlet.