Biden Reportedly Undermined KJP With One Offhand Comment Before She Even Started Job

President Joe Biden undermined White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre with a quick comment just before she officially started her position, two people with direct knowledge of their exchange told The New York Times (NYT).

After Jean-Pierre had been chosen as former White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s replacement, Biden attempted to comfort Jean-Pierre with some encouragement, two people with direct knowledge of their exchange told The NYT. Biden told Jean-Pierre not to worry as she began her new role, assuring her that White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby would be there to help, the sources told The NYT. The line, however, reportedly didn’t land. (RELATED: ‘Let Me Finish!’: John Kirby Snaps On Reporter Who Suggests US Is Cause Of ‘Escalation’ With Iran)

“You’ll have an admiral looking over your shoulder,” Biden reportedly told Jean-Pierre. Despite the effort to sound encouraging, the sources told The NYT the comment fell flat.

A White House spokesperson completely denied that the interaction happened, according to The NYT.

Since taking over as press secretary, there has been tension between Kirby and Jean-Pierre as the two have shared the podium more frequently, according to Axios. After Hamas launched its Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel, Kirby has frequently joined the briefings, often taking more questions than Jean-Pierre, The NYT reported.

The sharing of the podium has caused tension as Kirby’s popularity has grown, Axios reported. Kirby has continued to attend the briefings because the president likes it, and Biden has even asked the spokesman to travel with him on both domestic and international trips.

Kirby has expressed interest in being the press secretary, though Jean-Pierre has previously indicated that she would like to stay through the election if the president wants her to, Axios reported.

As the sharing of the podium continues, Kirby has expressed frustration that Jean-Pierre calls on reporters for him, rather than doing it himself, Axios reported.

A White House official dismissed the reported news of any tension between Kirby and Jean-Pierre to Axios.

“I don’t recognize this description of their relationship at all. The truth is the opposite — they talk all the time and have a collegial and collaborative rapport,” the official told the outlet.