Woman Hosting Illegal Migrant At Her Home Reportedly Says Experience Is Like Having ‘Personal Chef’

A woman hosting a migrant family at her home reportedly said the experience was like having a “personal chef.”

Lisa Hillenbrand, who housed a family of Haitian migrants into her Brookline apartment, told NBC 10 Boston she feels like she “has her own personal chef,” in reference to the family’s mother, who “loves cooking,” an NBC 10 reporter said.

“It’s a delight. And it’s really fun having them,” Hillenbrand told the outlet. “What I realized is there’s so much prejudice against refugees, mostly because people don’t know them.”

“Lisa says she feels like she has her own personal chef as [the Haitian refugee] loves cooking,” the NBC 10 reporter said.

It’s happening… A woman in Massachusetts took a family of illegals into her home. A few months ago, the Governor asked residents to take illegals into their homes. How long until it becomes mandatory? Where do the illegals go when all the airports and schools are full and… pic.twitter.com/NAMZbhBb01 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 13, 2024

The migrant couple first slept on the floor at Logan Airport before their 2-year-old daughter was hospitalized after becoming “very sick,” the outlet reported. The migrant mother said she felt “very bad” about her child’s illness before they were housed with Hillenbrand in Massachusetts.

The migrant couple have work permits and have been learning to speak English, according to the outlet. The mother said she aspires to open her own restaurant, and both parents told the outlet they were willing “to work anywhere to save for their future.”

Democratic Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency over a surge of migrants in the state in Aug. 2023. She also sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asking for “urgent” help with the influx of illegal migrants. (RELATED: Man Arrested After Telling Undercover Agent He Planned To Kill Illegal Migrants With Sniper, Court Docs Allege)

Healey sent approximately 300-plus migrants who had been sleeping at Logan Airport in late January to a recreation center in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston, which the Massachusetts governor repurposed as a migrant housing overflow site, Boston.com reported.