It’s A Make-Or-Break Week For Trump’s Four Criminal Cases

Former President Donald Trump faces a crucial week in all four of his criminal cases.

Proceedings slated to take place in each of the cases this week will shed more light on their timelines and whether a trial will be held ahead of the 2024 election. Importantly, Trump’s bid to dismiss his election interference case is now back before the Supreme Court, and the justices’ coming decision will determine whether proceedings can resume at the lower court.

Trump asked the justices Monday to halt the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision finding he is not immune from prosecution while he files his appeal. If the justices decline Trump’s request for a stay or his eventual appeal, his trial before District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan would be clear to move ahead.

The justices have requested a response from special counsel Jack Smith by Feb. 20 at 4 pm.

Granting Trump’s request for a stay would further postpone the trial. If the justices also take up his eventual appeal, the timeline for his trial will depend on how soon the Supreme Court chooses to hear and resolve the issue.

Chutkan already vacated the scheduled March 4 trial date in early February.

Trump Asks Supreme Court To Intervene In Presidential Immunity Appeal https://t.co/a4CF2phuDx via @DailyCaller https://t.co/KfZd1p9Qcz — Katelynn Richardson (@katesrichardson) February 12, 2024

In Georgia, a hearing is scheduled for Thursday to consider a motion to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the racketeering case against the former president and his 18 co-defendants based on allegations that she financially benefited from appointing her romantic partner, Nathan Wade, to work on the case. Judge Scott McAfee indicated Monday that it is “possible” Willis could be disqualified based on evidence presented in co-defendant Michael Roman’s motion.

“The state has admitted a relationship existed,” McAfee said. “[W]hat remains to be proven is the existence and extent of any financial benefit, again, if there even was one. So because I think it’s possible that the facts alleged by the defendant could result in disqualification, I think an evidentiary hearing must occur to establish the record on those core allegations.”

Roman’s attorney said in a Friday filing that witnesses would contradict Wade’s claim that his relationship with Willis did not begin until after his contract started.

Also scheduled for Thursday is a hearing in New York before Justice Juan Merchan considering various motions Trump filed in the criminal case stemming from hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels, as well as whether to keep the current trial date.

Trump’s attorney in Georgia, Steve Sadow, said the former president will be attending court in New York on Thursday rather than in Georgia. (RELATED: Judge Says Fani Willis’ Disqualification ‘Possible’ Given Evidence Presented By Trump Co-Defendant)

Among the motions Merchan will consider Thursday is Trump’s request to toss the case altogether, alleging it “has prejudiced President Trump and the public by interfering with his presidential campaign,” according to Politico.

The trial is currently slated to go forward on March 25 if Merchan does not decide otherwise.

Meanwhile, Judge Aileen Cannon held a non-public hearing Monday in Trump’s Florida classified documents case, which Trump attended. She is currently weighing efforts by Trump’s legal team to postpone certain pre-trial deadlines, which the special counsel’s office alleges is a bid to “delay trial as long as possible.”

