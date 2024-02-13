Mark Cuban Absolutely Hammers Spencer Dinwiddie With Incredibly Shady Social Media Post

At this point, I think it’s safe to assume that Spencer Dinwiddie will never be a Dallas Maverick again.

At this season’s trade deadline, point guard Spencer Dinwiddie was shipped off in a trade to the Toronto Raptors from the Brooklyn Nets, ultimately being waived and signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. Well, over the weekend, he issued the Southern California franchise their flowers, giving them credit for having a “winning culture.”

“Let’s say you’re a kid and you get your ass whupped by the bully. Dallas would have been like your mama, like, ‘It’s OK, baby.’ … Lakers are like your dad: ‘Nah, you better go out there and fight ‘til you win,'” said Dinwiddie.

Knowing Mark Cuban the way we do, you already know he was gonna respond, and that he did — in flying colors. (RELATED: ‘Keep Running Your Mouth’: Pat McAfee Absolutely Blasts Bill Simmons Over Lost Super Bowl Parlay)

Cuban — now the minority owner of the Mavericks — obviously got triggered by what Dinwiddie said, throwing him some serious shade Monday on Instagram.

Cuban posted a picture of his son, who was wearing an old Spencer Dinwiddie Mavericks jersey.

On the back, Dinwiddie’s name was covered with tape that had the word “Gaff” written on it, while his No. 26 was switched up to a 21.

“IYKYK (If You Know You Know),” captioned Cuban, making the post that much more shady.

Mavs minority owner Mark Cuban posted a picture of his son wearing a Dinwiddie jersey with “Gaff” and “1” taped over it “IYKYK” 😂😂 https://t.co/g9aQVHMoQS pic.twitter.com/e8WLsigdCX — ۟ (@MavsPlsWin) February 13, 2024

Looks like we have a new NBA beef on our hands, ladies and gentlemen. Let’s get it!