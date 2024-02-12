‘Keep Running Your Mouth’: Pat McAfee Absolutely Blasts Bill Simmons Over Lost Super Bowl Parlay

This guy Pat McAfee…

It only took a month and my man is right back in some drama.

Back in January, McAfee slammed Norby Williamson with allegations of attempting to destroy “The Pat McAfee Show,” which caused some major beef behind the scenes at ESPN. When that settled, McAfee has been out of drama since then … until now.

Talking on his radio show Monday, McAfee sent an absolute bazooka in the direction of sports media icon Bill Simmons. He was speaking about how Simmons’ Super Bowl LVIII parlay had around 8,000 bettors on FanDuel tail him. But apparently, things didn’t go well for the bet, and everybody lost their money. (RELATED: ‘F*ck You’: Marshawn Lynch Hilariously Trolls 49ers Fans After San Francisco Takes An L In The Super Bowl)

Well, McAfee took it as an opportunity to hammer away at Simmons, also bragging that he got around 250,000 people to tail his own parlay — there was no mention of it cashing out or not.

“I think Bill Simmons, who has it all figured out, I think he had like 8,000 people riding alongside him,” said McAfee sarcastically. “That’s a huge number that did not hit. That’s really big. Really good, Bill. You still have it… Keep running your mouth, Bill.”

WATCH:

Pat McAfee took aim at Bill Simmons over his FanDuel parlay: “I think Bill Simmons, who has it all figured out, I think he had like 8,000 people riding alongside him. That’s a huge number that did not hit. That’s really big. Really good, Bill. You still have it… Keep running… pic.twitter.com/934SQ5IyRT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 12, 2024

If you don’t know why Pat McAfee has beef with Bill Simmons, this is why:

Bill Simmons with a surprisingly accurate impression of Pat McAfee (h/t @rBillSimmonsPod) pic.twitter.com/SI4ziWOMpw — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 16, 2024

I don’t blame Pat for getting irritated, but man, here we go with some more drama — I heard it works for ratings.