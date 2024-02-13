ROOKE: Trump Needs An Ultimate Wingman As His VP — The Pick Couldn’t Be More Obvious

Who former President Donald Trump picks as his running mate is one of the most anticipated announcements in the 2024 election season.

It can’t be just anyone because Trump can’t afford to have another vice president serving in the role who doesn’t wholeheartedly embrace the America First movement. It’s his entire platform. The policies are as important to Trump as they are to the base pushing him through his primary race.

Former Ambassador Nikki Haley, the last obstacle to Trump’s nomination, lost to the “none of these” option on the ballot in Nevada, erasing any doubt that no matter how many “Independents” or “Democrats” show up to vote in the GOP primary, the old Republican Party is dead on arrival.

BREAKING: Nikki Haley loses the Nevada primary to “None of These” pic.twitter.com/aPIMYYuF0S — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 7, 2024

The base wants Trump. They want him to come back into the executive branch and wreak havoc on the entitled ruling class that jailed political prisoners, sent billions overseas while our economy collapsed, closed down pipelines, pushed DEI over safety and left the U.S. border wide open for terrorists to enter.

To them, it’s 2016 again, but on steroids. Trump’s VP pick needs to reflect this. Enter Vivek Ramaswamy.

After his defeat in Iowa, he dropped out of the race and immediately endorsed Trump for president. On the campaign trail, he’s an asset. He knows how to talk to the base in ways they connect with and want to listen. As far as optics go, Ramasway is handsome, and his wife is beautiful. Their family picture is wholesome. His young children mean he’s got skin in the game. Whatever happens to America, happens to them. It’s everything that most politicians wish to portray but can’t because they rely on the corrupt Washington D.C. echo chamber for their image.

Still, similar to how America got former Vice President Mike Pence, Trump needs someone who speaks to the middle. This is where Ramasway will thrive. On the campaign trail, when activists would crash his events, Ramaswamy calmed them and invited them into the fold. Trump needs someone to settle the ruffled feathers for him without diminishing him.

This is what makes Ramaswamy appealing to Republican voters. Others understand the America First movement and Republican base similarly to Ramaswamy, but Trump needs a soldier for the cause.

NEW: Vivek Ramaswamy spotted at Mar-a-Lago with Donald Trump as VP rumors continue to heat up. 🔥🔥🔥 The development comes just 1 week after the New York Times suggested Vivek would be Trump’s VP pick. “If you’re Trump, you think — no, you know — that your greatest asset is… pic.twitter.com/Uh9hDnZ2fs — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 11, 2024

While Trump is the general moving the chess pieces and being the face of the war the base wants to rage, Ramaswamy would be the major ensuring the men follow orders. No one galvanizes the base like Trump, and Ramaswamy seems to know his role would be to support, not overshadow.

While these other candidates for the VP position have shown they can use the power of the America First movement to get elected in their respective states, most of them still lack the understanding that to be effective, Trump can’t be undercut. The movement can’t afford another defector.

On the presidential campaign trail, Ramaswamy took a different approach to all the other candidates. He embraces all the parts of Trump that were good for the American people. He talked about the issues surrounding the former president without demonizing him. It was essentially a masterclass in handling a base scorned by the ruling class.

Most of the Republican candidates seemed to be confused about how to approach Republican voters when it came to the political indictments against Trump. But one thing is sure: the last thing a candidate should do to the people who were forced to eat the pain of the 2020 election and all its integrity issues is to pretend it wasn’t happening.

Ramaswamy came out fighting. He promised to stay off the ballot in Colorado as long the state refused to allow Trump to run as a candidate. He not only pledged to pardon Trump if he was convicted of any of the charges against him, but he vowed to wage war against the people and agencies responsible for the political persecution.

Vivek Ramaswamy on why he pledged to withdraw from the Colorado GOP primary unless Trump is allowed on the ballot: “What are we winning for? It’s to protect the constitutional republic, and that’s the first principle we have to stand for above all.” pic.twitter.com/ok3xeASAPt — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 24, 2023

His fellow Republican candidates could be correct in their attacks that Ramaswamy’s presidential campaign was essentially him auditioning for the open vice president position.

But the jokes on them.

The biggest shock is that any of them ran at all. For those outside the D.C. consultant class, there was never anything more obvious than the reality that Trump would always be the nominee. Whether it’s Ramaswamy or not, the important thing Trump’s VP needs to know with every part of him is that he isn’t there to run the country for Trump but to be the enforcer.