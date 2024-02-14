Former Meta Engineer Allegedly Murders Family And Commits Suicide, Sources Say: REPORT

A former Meta engineer was found dead inside his California home alongside his wife and twin 4-year-old sons, leading police to investigate the incident as a murder-suicide, according to multiple reports.

Anand Sujith Henry, 37, the ex-engineer, allegedly shot his 38-year-old data scientist wife Alice Benzinger in a bathtub, sources told KTVU. Afterward, he reportedly turned the gun on himself.

A 9mm pistol was found loaded in the bathroom, the San Mateo Police Department (SMPD) said in a press release. The twin boys’ cause of death has not been officially released. However, sources told KTVU they were found in one of the bedrooms and had no gunshot wounds.

A source familiar with the investigation told NBC there were no signs of trauma on the boys’ bodies, leaving police to believe they were strangled, smothered or given a lethal overdose.

UPDATE: The case of the four people who were found dead inside a San Mateo home is being investigated as a murder-suicide, police say. https://t.co/wqbBZXR8GR — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) February 14, 2024

The family was found Monday at around 9:13 a.m. Police said they received a welfare check call to the residence after someone reported they hadn’t heard from them. Police did not reveal who made the call, but a neighbor told KTVU it came from the children’s grandmother, who hadn’t been able to reach the family.

When police arrived at the residence, they said they found no signs of a forced entry. (RELATED: Parents, 2 Children Die In Apparent Murder-Suicide Less Than A Month After Daughter Drowned In Pool).

“Based on the information we have at this time, this appears to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public as we are confident the person responsible was located within the home,” the San Mateo Police Department said. “This investigation continues as detectives work to gather evidence, speak to witnesses and family members, and determine a possible motive.”