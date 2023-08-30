Parents, 2 Children Die In Apparent Murder-Suicide Less Than A Month After Daughter Drowned In Pool

Two parents and their two sons died Monday in Texas in an apparent murder-suicide three weeks after their daughter drowned in a swimming pool, according to CBS Texas.

Police officers found Farman Sherwani, wife Layla, and their sons Shaheen, 12, and two-year-old Mateen, dead in their residence in Allen at about 8:45 a.m. during a welfare check on the residence following a report from a family member who had been locked out and could not get into the house, CBS Texas reported. Daughter Lyian, 4, reportedly drowned in a pool three weeks before. (RELATED: Brother And Sister Gunned Down Outside Courthouse During Live Broadcast)

Two parents and two children are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Allen, Texas, which may have been related to the drowning of the family’s young daughter earlier this month, police say. https://t.co/4J0eWcwfkV — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 30, 2023

The four deceased were buried Tuesday evening at the Denton Muslim Cemetery, the Islamic Association of Allen noted.

Officials of the Allen Independent School District, to which Shaheen’s Olson Elementary School belongs, were “shocked and saddened,” asking parents to “please keep the family and loved ones in your thoughts over the coming days and months,” per the news report.

“It was just really sad, and really hard, I think all of us just kind of felt for the family as we were watching them just kind of mourn in the front yard,” Jacqueline Soto, a neighbor, told NBC DFW.

Police believe Lyian’s drowning was a factor in the murder-suicide, Allen Police Sgt. Jonathan Maness said, adding that the murder-suicide was a shooting but the shooter’s identity was not yet confirmed, People noted.