Video Shows Climate Protesters Throwing Pink Powder On Case Holding US Constitution

Two climate activists were arrested at the National Archives on Wednesday after throwing a pink powder on the case that holds the U.S. Constitution.

Two individuals were shown on camera in the Rotunda for the Charters of Freedom claiming the act was done to garner attention for climate change around 2:30pm. In a video uploaded to Twitter, one of the individuals can be heard saying, “This country is founded on the conditions that all men are created equally … We are calling for all people to have all these rights, not just wealthy white men. We all deserve clean air, water, food, and a livable climate.”

The video goes on to show Capitol Police arresting both individuals.

Just now: the Rotunda of the National Archives in Washington DC was evacuated after two climate activists dumped red powder on themselves and the case holding the United States Constitution. Both were arrested in minutes. pic.twitter.com/opeTJcs7GH — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) February 14, 2024

According to the National Archives website, the museum closed at 3:00 p.m. due to the incident. On weekdays, they usually close at 5:30 p.m.

The Constitution is “sealed in the most scientifically advanced housing that preservation technology can provide”, according to the National Archives, and does not appear to have been damaged.

Archivist of the United States Dr. Colleen Shogan said in a press release that the National Archives “will insist that the perpetrators be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” (RELATED: Climate Activists Deface ‘Mone Lisa’)

“Incident at National Archives Rotunda Closes Galleries to Public

… two individuals dumped red powder on the encasement protecting the U.S. Constitution at approximately 2:30 pm. They were immediately detained by security personnel. Officials are investigating the incident.” pic.twitter.com/3wmwkVJmR4 — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) February 14, 2024

A similar incident occurred in June 2023 when climate activists threw paint on a Monet painting in Sweden and glued themselves to its frame. Another incident from Oct. 2022 made headlines when two protestors threw tomato soup at a Van Gogh and glued themselves to the floor of the National Gallery in London.