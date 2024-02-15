Huge Weather System Heads Toward US, Bringing Another Round Of Potentially Devastating Precipitation

A series of storms are heading to California after a brief dry spell, forecasters warned Thursday.

The system will bring a “one-two punch” of precipitation, along with renewed risk of flooding throughout the week and into mid-February, according to AccuWeather. The first part of the punch is forecast to make landfall in Northern California in the coming hours (at time of writing).

“After several days of mostly dry weather, there will be a quick but heavy shot of rain moving through northern parts of the state through Thursday,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Heather Zehr said in the forecast. Some 2-4 inches of rain are possible throughout the Bay Area and the Oregon border.

Following a dry break, more wet weather and flooding are in the forecast for parts of California. https://t.co/H0tDxWf46c pic.twitter.com/NSkYzzt63w — AccuWeather (@accuweather) February 15, 2024

Southern California is likely at-risk of receiving another deluge of historic rainfall as another atmospheric river seems to be developing over the Pacific. (RELATED: Absurd Videos Emerge From US State As Residents Battle Debris Flows, Mudslides, Historic Flooding)

“Parts of Southern California will likely get heavier rain from the second, more impactful storm which is expected to arrive early next week,” Zehr said. A majority of the precipitation in Southern California will strike the coastal zone, but heavy rain is anticipated in the North and throughout the mountainous regions, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Some parts of Los Angeles and surrounding areas, such as Ojai, Santa Barbara and Big Pine Mountain, might see between 5-7 inches of rain, NWS noted, but it’s hoped these models are on the higher side of reality.