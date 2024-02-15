‘Cash At Your House’: Fani Willis Attempts To Explain Payments To Lover In Heated Testimony

Fulton County Fani Willis explained Thursday she used cash stored at her home to reimburse Wade for vacation expenses.

During a hearing considering whether Willis should be disqualified from the case against former President Donald Trump, Wade said he has no receipts showing Willis reimbursed him for vacation expenses because she paid him in cash. Willis explained later she “always” has cash at the house, stating it is a practice her father taught her.

Trump co-defendant Michael Roman alleged in a Jan. 8 motion that Willis financially benefited from appointing Wade when he took her on vacations using money earned from his position.

“And so when you got cash to pay him back on these trips, [did] you go to the ATM?” Roman’s attorney Ashleigh Merchant asked. (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Have Them’: Trump Special Prosecutor Admits He Only Has One Receipt Demonstrating Fani Willis Paid For Travel)

“No,” Willis said, affirming the county paid her salary via direct deposit when Merchant asked. “I have money in my home.”

“When you meet my father, he’s going to tell you as a woman, you should always have … at least 6 months in cash at your house, at all time,” Willis said.

“If you’re a woman and you on a date with a man, you better have two hundred dollars in your pocket, so if that man acts up, you can go where you want to go,” she continued.

