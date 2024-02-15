‘I Don’t Have Them’: Trump Special Prosecutor Admits He Only Has One Receipt Demonstrating Fani Willis Paid For Travel

Special prosecutor Nathan Wade admitted Thursday that he only has one receipt demonstrating Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis paid for any of their travel together.

Trump co-defendant Michael Roman alleged in a Jan. 8 motion that Willis improperly benefited from appointing Wade, her romantic partner, as special prosecutor when he took her on vacations using funds earned from his position. In an affidavit attached to the state’s Feb. 2 response, Wade stated that they “roughly divided equally” expenses for travel, including a receipt showing Willis purchased one flight for him.

“You said in the affidavit that you roughly shared travel with her, correct?” Roman’s attorney Ashleigh Merchant asked during a hearing before Judge Scott McAfee.

“Yes,” Wade said.

“So this roughly sharing trouble, you’re saying she reimbursed you?” Merchant asked.

“She did,” he said.

“And where did you deposit the money she reimbursed you?” she asked.

“It was cash. She didn’t give me any checks,” he said. (RELATED: Key Witness Testimony Contradicts Fani Willis’ Defense Of ‘Romantic’ Relationship With Special Prosecutor)

Wade continued to state that the only documentary proof he had demonstrating Willis paid for any part of their travel was the receipt included with his affidavit.

…Wade just said that all of the money that Willis allegedly repaid him for flights and other expenses were paid to him in cash. Thus, he has no receipts or proof of the repayments… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 15, 2024

“So you submitted the one piece of written evidence that you have that she paid for something everything else is in cash. Is that accurate?”

“No,” he said.

“Please tell me, what other receipts do you have then that show she paid for things?” Merchant pressed.

…He submitted only one receipt of evidence for a repayment claim. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 15, 2024

“I don’t have them,” he said.

“So this is the only receipt that you have to show that she paid for travel?” Merchant said.

“That I have, yes ma’am,” he said.

In the affidavit attached to the state’s Feb. 2 response, Wade stated that he and Willis had not had a relationship other than as friends prior to his appointment. He said their personal relationship developed in 2022.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.