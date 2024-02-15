Fani Willis Explains Why She Didn’t List Gifts From Wade On Financial Disclosure

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis claimed Thursday that she “did not receive” a gift from Nathan Wade that she needed to disclose in 2022.

Willis did not disclose any payments made by Wade, including a plane ticket to Miami that bank statements revealed he made, on her 2022 financial disclosure form, the Daily Caller News Foundation previously reported. She explained during her testimony Thursday that Wade “never gave” her a gift of a hundred dollars or more.

“What is your understanding of a prohibited source for purposes of this form?” Harry MacDougald, co-defendant Jeffrey Clark’s attorney, asked. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Fani Willis Failed To Disclose Airline Ticket Paid For By Alleged Lover, Docs Show)

The form requires disclosing any gift or favor exceeding $100 from a “prohibited source” like someone “doing business with the county.”

Willis responded that a prohibited source is someone you “don’t have a personal relationship with that gives you a hundred dollars.”

Fani Willis was questioned about her financial disclosures in court, she claims she did not receive any gifts from Nathan Wade totaling more than $100 in 2022.” The Daily Caller News Foundation broke this story after obtaining Fani’s financial disclosure.… pic.twitter.com/XjNPmaumlp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 15, 2024



“It defines it as someone that you know, or should know, is seeking to do or is doing business with the county. Correct?” MacDougld asked. “That includes Mr. Wade as of the date you filled out this form, correct?” (RELATED: ‘Cash At Your House’: Fani Willis Attempts To Explain Payments To Lover In Heated Testimony)

“Yes, but he never gave me a gift ever hundred dollars or more,” Willis said. “The only thing that I would say maybe went over that, but I don’t think it ever did, is if we went to dinner and my meal was a hundred dollars. But I don’t think I’ve ever eaten a hundred dollars worth of food at a restaurant, cause I would not pay him back if we went to lunch or went to dinner. But trips, I paid him back for.”

“I never thought about the money until ya’ll brought it up,” she said. “I didn’t take gifts from him for a lot of personal reasons.”

