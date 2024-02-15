FBI Reportedly Raids New York Fire Chiefs, Department Over Alleged Corruption

The FBI and New York City investigators reportedly raided the homes of two New York City Fire Department (FDNY) chiefs and the FDNY headquarters in Brooklyn Thursday morning over allegations of corruption.

The residences of senior FDNY chiefs Brian Cordasco and Anthony Saccavino, who were both in charge of city safety inspections, were reportedly searched by officials over allegations they had accepted payments in return for rushing or manipulating inspections, sources said, The New York Times (NYT) first reported.

Cordasco and Saccavino may have allegedly received $100,000 to rush or set up inspections, according to the NYT. No criminal accusations have reportedly been made against either man. Federal agents seized the fire chiefs’ phones when they raided both of their homes during an inquiry that started in the summer of 2023, department sources informed the New York Post (NYP).

Investigators retrieved records and computers from the FDNY headquarters’ fourth floor, the location of the fire prevention office, which others were barred from accessing, sources told the outlet.

The search was conducted after the FDNY issued a complaint to NYCs Department of Investigation, the outlet reported. The content of the complaint reportedly remained undisclosed. (RELATED: Company Recalls 150,000 Household Appliances Over Fire Hazard)

The two fire chiefs were promoted by Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh at the same time three other fire chiefs were demoted Feb. 2023, according to sources, the NYP reported. This reportedly caused a stir among high officials, sources said.

“The FDNY’s first priority is always keeping New Yorkers safe, and we expect every member of the department to act appropriately. As soon as Commissioner Kavanagh was alerted to these allegations last fall, she immediately referred them to DOI to investigate them,” a FDNY spokesperson said through a statement, according to the outlet.