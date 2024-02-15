‘Fry Pickles And Get Laid’: Selena Gomez’ Boyfriend Benny Blanco Dishes On What Sparks Their Sex Life

Selena Gomez’s boyfriend Benny Blanco told the world he relies on fried pickles to get laid.

Getting some loving for Valentine’s day included a special shipment of Gomez’ favorite pickles and Blanco’s not-so-secret recipe, all of which he was happy to share in a TikTok video posted Feb. 14 that can be seen here. “Alright guys, take one, dip it [in] ranch, eat it, get laid,” he said as he nibbled on one of his kitchen creations. “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Blanco whipped up a batch of homemade fried pickles with a side of ranch as the camera rolled.

“Guy’s, it’s Valentine’s Day and these are my girlfriend’s favorite pickles,” he said.

Blanco displayed a giant jar of Best Maid Hamburger Slices on his counter top and explained the painstaking effort that went into snagging that particular jar.

He told fans he had to get that particular brand, and said “the only problem is you can only get ’em shipped from fucking Texas, but we got ’em.”

Blanco proceeded to demonstrate how to make his special batch that was guaranteed to get him some Valentine’s Day action.

He dipped the pickles in batter, and said, “make your batter, I put Sprite in mine, you don’t like it — go fuck yourself!” he said.

Blanco plunked the pickle pieces into a bowl of Panko breadcrumbs. He then dropped them into bubbling oil in a frying pan while continuing to narrate the experience.

“Oh my God!” he exclaimed as he held a fried pickle up to the camera.

“Fuck meeeee,” he screeched in a girlie voice.

The disc jockey and songwriter captioned the video, “fry pickles and get laid.”

Gomez posted loving messages and images of herself with Blanco for Valentine’s Day. (RELATED: Unrecognizable Megan Fox Posts Bizarre Caption On Photo With Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce)

This is the couples’ first Valentine’s Day together since making their relationship public — here’s to hoping Gomez liked the pickles as much as Blanco thought she would.