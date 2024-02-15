‘Industrial Pace’: Harry Potter Star Jason Isaacs Says Young Cast Members Smoked And Drank A Ton

“Harry Potter” star Jason Isaacs revealed that the set of the iconic film series included a whole lot of drinking among the younger cast members.

The famous actor, who played the role of Lucius Malfoy, dished the dirt on what it was like to be behind the scenes of the “Harry Potter” movies with the film’s young cast. He noted that the younger actors weren’t just having a sip or two. They were drinking at “an industrial pace,” he said, according to the New York Post.

The franchise starred Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Tom Felton — along with plenty of other child actors in smaller roles — all of whom grew up as their characters did.

Isaacs described his experience with his co-stars and talked about the age gap and the concerns he had from the start.

“It was always strange going back to the films, where they were a couple years older than the last time I saw them, and I would treat them how they had been previously,” the 60-year-old star told the Post. “So, treating a 14-year-old like a 12-year-old wasn’t great.”

“And, when they were 18, and we treated them like they still weren’t allowed to smoke or drink — and, they were doing both at an industrial pace — that was odd,” he exclaimed. (RELATED: ‘I Just Needed To Stop Killing Myself’: Country Music Star Ashley McBryde Gets Sober)

Radcliff, who was 12 when he first appeared as Harry Potter in 2001, has since gone on to become a father, welcoming a baby in April with his longtime partner, Erin Darke. In previous discussions about alcohol use in his youth, the actor noted he had been sober since 2010 — the year the next-to-last film in the series was released — according to the Post.