Blake Shelton Says He’ll Try To Curb His Drinking Habit In The New Year

Famous country music star Blake Shelton on Thursday vowed to do this best to cut back on the booze as he looks toward 2024.

Shelton, who has been forthcoming about his drinking habits over the course of his very successful career, made sure not to fully commit to being entirely sober during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. He alluded to the fact that his drinking had become a problem, and seemed dedicated to putting more focus on the issue, but was realistic with his promises when making his new year’s resolutions.

Shelton previously slammed the media for suggesting he was an alcoholic, but was also quite public about his alcohol consumption habits. “I drink alcohol, and I always will, until I die, and I don’t care if you like it, or not,” he said during a red carpet interview in 2011.

He candidly discussed his relationship with alcohol, noting that he realized a change had to be made, in some capacity.

“I haven’t managed to stop drinking yet,” he admitted to Entertainment Tonight.

“That’s been, you know, even cutting back has been hard,” he said.

The famous country singer noted he was committed to putting forth renewed efforts toward change.

“I mean, it’s a resolution though. And I’ll say it again right now — that’s my New Year’s resolution, is to either cut back or stop drinking altogether. Let’s just say I said it,” he said.

New Year’s Eve is just around the corner, and that particular celebration often goes hand-in-hand with alcohol consumption. (RELATED: ‘I Would’ve Died Already’: Tim McGraw Credits Faith Hill For Saving His Life And Career)

Shelton seemed to have found a way to curb the temptation to drink on that particular night.

“If we’re at home during New Year’s Eve, we’re probably going to bed before it even happens,” Shelton said to Entertainment Tonight.”