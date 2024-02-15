Turley Explains How Fani Willis, Alvin Bragg Are Playing Right Into Trump’s Hands

Fox News legal analyst and George Washington University professor Jonathan Turley explained Thursday how both Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg were playing right into the hands of former President Donald Trump.

A hearing is underway in Fulton County to consider whether Willis should be disqualified from overseeing the case against Trump and his co-defendants over alleged financial benefits Willis gained from appointing her alleged lover to the case. Meanwhile, a judge scheduled Thursday a March 25th start date for Trump’s trial regarding alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

While Willis’ appearance in court was unanticipated likely by Trump and Willis herself, the fact that Willis and Bragg have decided to try both cases simultaneously is beneficial to Trump, Turley argued.

Turley was asked which case was more critical. (RELATED: ‘Very Odd’: Turley Explains Why What Alvin Bragg Is Doing Falls In Unchartered Territory)

“Quite frankly, the New York case by Alvin Bragg is the most clearly political, in my view. It has been criticized by people on both the left and the right. After all, this was a theory that even the former lead prosecutor rejected. Bragg himself didn’t want to move forward, and then the pressure built to bring this case. And the question is how the judge is gonna deal with that. Prosecutors have the advantage in these hearings. They are given a lot of deference. Many of the objections turn on facts, and anything that is a fact question is likely to go to trial because the court does not want to render fact decisions at this juncture.”

“But Trump is making some important questions here. One of them is selective prosecution. I think this is clearly selective prosecution by Bragg. I don’t think – I honestly don’t see how you view it any other way. The problem is how you can make that case legally. Judges tend to avoid selective prosecution rulings because they don’t want to get into the motivations of prosecutors,” Turley explained. “But as for Georgia, having this split screen for Trump is golden. That is, he is conveying how this is part of his ‘Where is Waldo?’ existence that they are pulling him from state to state, keeping him running from pillar to post, and you have these really questionable democratic operatives in his view who are behind these cases.”

A key witness in the Willis case testified Thursday that Willis’ relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade actually began in 2019, not 2022 as a court filing states. Trump’s co-defendant Michael Roman filed a motion in January to disqualify Willis after she allegedly appointed Wade to work on the case and then the two allegedly went on lavish vacations using funds Wade earned from his position.