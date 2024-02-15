Judge Reveals Trump’s Manhattan Trial Date

A New York judge confirmed Thursday that former President Donald Trump’s Manhattan trial would begin on March 25, according to Politico.

Trump was indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg last April on 34 counts for allegedly falsifying business records related to hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. During a hearing Thursday, Judge Juan Merchan ruled that the trial would continue as scheduled in March, Politico reported.

Merchan suggested in September he may consider moving the date given potential conflicts with Trump’s other criminal trials, saying he would revisit the schedule in February.

