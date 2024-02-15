Legendary MLB Player Lenny Dykstra Suffers Stroke

Legendary former New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Lenny Dykstra reportedly suffered a stroke, a source told the New York Post (NYP).

The news was originally reported by a local Philadelphia restaurant, Dolan’s bar, whose owner reported the news on Twitter, and the NYP later confirmed the announcement.

“Nails has suffered a mini-stroke and his family is around him at the moment,” the bar’s owner, PJ Dolan, said in a video posted to Twitter.

Some serious news about our good friend @LennyDykstra… our thoughts and prayers are with him now as I’m sure all of Philly and NY will be. pic.twitter.com/9QbDaMn3wt — Dolan’s Bar – The Most Delco Bar (@DolansBar) February 14, 2024



“Hopefully everything goes well, he is in good spirits, he is doing decently and we just wanted to let him know that our thoughts and prayers are with him, as I’m sure the Phillies fans and the New York fans are with Mr. Lenny Dykstra today. We’re thinking about you, Nails. We know you’re gonna pull through ‘cus you’re a winner and a champ and that’s what you do. God bless you, buddy, we’re thinking of you”

Lenny Dykstra is an icon. One of the few human beings left on this planet who truly gives no effs about what he says or who he pisses off by saying it. The last of a dying breed. (RELATED: Legendary Closer’s Hall Of Fame Snub Is A Travesty And I Won’t Stand For It)

The 61-year-old helped bring the last World Series championship to my New York Mets in 1986 and earned himself the nickname “Nails” for his hard-nosed, gritty style of play, though the name applies just as aptly to his off-field persona as well.

The fiery former All-Star has faced a number of legal woes from allegedly failing to pay rent to facing terrorism charges, though those charges were eventually dropped.

Either way, Nails has yet to meet a battle he didn’t want to fight and this one will surely be no different. Prayers up for the legend.