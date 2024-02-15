Attorney For Tony Bobulinski Accuses Democrats Of ‘Disingenuous Mischaracterizations’ To Defend Hunter

The attorney for Hunter Biden’s former business associate Tony Bobulinksi said Wednesday that Democrats have mischaracterized Bobulinksi’s testimony in an attempt to shield the president’s son.

Attorney Stefan Passantino alleged in a letter to Jamie Raskin, ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, that Democrats have misled the American public by engaging in a character assassination of Bobolinski in regards to his testimony against Hunter. Raskin alleged Tuesday during a hearing that Bobulinski provided no “evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden, nor did he provide any evidence at all that President Biden was involved in his family’s business dealings.”

Passantino took aim at the alleged false allegations made by Democrats on the committee.

“It is with extreme concern that I see the Democrat Minority continue its abusive conduct and disingenuous mischaracterizations of Mr. Bobulinski’s testimony,” Passantino wrote in his letter to Raskin.

“We are watching the death throes of a political narrative that will be shattered upon the imminent public release of Mr. Bobulinski’s testimony before the House Committees on Oversight and Judiciary yesterday,” Passantino’s letter read. “The facts are before Congress and will soon be before the American people. Minority assassination of Mr. Bobulinski’s character and grotesque mischaracterizations of his words will only serve to highlight the gaslighting and vilification Mr. Bobulinski has endured since he reluctantly came forward almost four years ago to share with the public the facts of his business experience with the Biden family.”

“Mr. Bobulinski has the facts and the receipts, and no amount of character assassination will change that.”

Passantino went on to say Democrats have made “false allegations impugning Mr. Bobulinski’s character.”

Passantino clarified that Bobulinski “did NOT accuse the FBI of lying about his voluntary statements before them in October 2020 … Mr. Bobulinski simply corrected errors in the FBI’s internal 302 report about his statements.” (RELATED: IRS Investigators On Hunter Biden Case Were Denied Opportunity To Interview Key Business Associate, Testimony Shows)

“Mr. Bobulinski will vigorously defend his honor, reputation and patriotism against all who choose to ignore the facts and deflect from the truth by issuing falsehoods and engaging in rank character assassination,” Passantino’s letter says. “The truth is coming – and those who choose to knowingly perpetuate false narratives by dishonestly attacking Mr. Bobulinski will find themselves on the wrong side of history.”

Bobulinski, who worked with Hunter before becoming a whistleblower, told Congress that China successfully attempted to “infiltrate and compromise” Joe Biden and the Obama White House. Bobulinski alleges that Biden was “the brand” being sold to Chinese Communist Party (CCP) “surrogate” China Energy Company Limited (CEFC).

“Joe Biden was more than a participant in and the beneficiary of his family’s business; he was an enabler, despite being buffered by a complex scheme to maintain plausible deniability.”

Hunter and Joe Biden himself have denied the then-former vice president’s involvement in Hunter’s business dealings.

“Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not financially involved in my business, not as a practicing lawyer, not as a board member of Burisma. Not in my partnership with a Chinese private businessman. Not my investments at home nor abroad and certainly not as an artist,” Hunter Biden said during a Dec. 13 press conference after he defied a congressional subpoena.