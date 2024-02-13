Tony Bobulinski Says China Tried To ‘Infiltrate And Compromise’ Biden Family, Obama White House

A former business associate of Hunter Biden said Tuesday that China successfully attempted to “infiltrate and compromise” the Biden family and the Obama White House.

Tony Bobulinski, who used to do business with Hunter Biden before blowing the whistle on what he has alleged to be a massive influence-peddling scheme involving the president, made the remarks during his opening statement in testimony delivered to the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability in Washington, D.C. Bobulinski alleged that President Joe Biden “enabled” a lucrative business arrangement involving his son and a major Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-tied energy firm and that “Joe Biden’s immediate family members were enriched to the tune of tens of millions of dollars” made from conducting business with shady counterparts, including some based in adversarial nations, during and after Joe Biden’s tenure as vice president.

“The Chinese Communist Party through its surrogate, China Energy Company Limited, or ‘CEFC’ – a CCP-linked Chinese energy conglomerate – successfully sought to infiltrate and compromise Joe Biden and the Obama-Biden White House,” Bobulinski told House investigators, according to a transcription of his opening statement. “I want to be crystal clear: from my direct personal experience and what I have subsequently come to learn, it is clear to me that Joe Biden was ‘the Brand’ being sold by the Biden family … Joe Biden was more than a participant in and beneficiary of his family’s business; he was an enabler, despite being buffered by a complex scheme to maintain plausible deniability.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden Called His Father And Chinese Business Partner ‘Office Mates’ In September 2017 Email)

Bobulinski Opening Statement by Nick Pope on Scribd

After Hunter Biden sent a threatening WhatsApp message in which he invoked his father’s power to a CEFC associate in July 2017, a firm connected to CEFC — which has since ceased to exist — wired $5 million to a company linked to Hunter Biden in August 2017, according to the House Oversight committee. Hunter Biden has asserted that Joe Biden was not ever “financially involved” in his business dealings. (RELATED: ‘The Big Guy Is Calling Me’: Joe Biden’s Brother Reportedly Interrupted Business Meetings To Take His Calls)

The Bidens’ involvement with CEFC began as early as 2016, when Joe Biden was still serving the Obama administration as vice president, Rob Walker — another former business partner of Hunter Biden’s — said in Jan. 26 testimony to the House Oversight committee. Joe Biden stopped by a luncheon at a Washington hotel attended by Hunter Biden, Walker and numerous CEFC businessmen sometime in early 2017, shortly before a Shanghai-based company connected to CEFC paid Walker’s LLC approximately $3 million, Walker testified. Walker described Biden’s appearance at the luncheon as innocuous and the fact that a firm linked to CEFC made the payment afterwards as a coincidence in his testimony.

“Joe Biden was aware of the CEFC transaction, enabled it and had a constitutional responsibility and obligation to the American people to shut it down before it began,” Bobulinski said in his opening statement on Tuesday.

Walker’s LLC subsequently paid about $1 million of that $3 million payment received from the CEFC-related energy firm to Hunter Biden, James Biden, and Hallie Biden, he testified on Jan. 26, calling into question Joe Biden’s claims on the campaign trail in 2020 that he never discussed Hunter Biden’s business dealings with him.

The White House did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

