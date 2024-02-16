Fmr FBI Agent Says New DOJ Charges Against Informant Are Not ‘Victory Lap’ For Biden

Former Federal Bureau Investigation (FBI) agent Stuart Kaplan said Friday on Fox News that Department of Justice (DOJ) charges against a main informant who provided details on President Joe Biden and his family’s alleged schemes is not a “victory lap” for Biden.

Kaplan appeared on “Jesse Watters Primetime” to discuss the special counsel David Weiss’ charges against witness Alexander Smirnov on Thursday. Fox host Jesse Watters questioned the former FBI agent about his thoughts regarding the charges and what it “tells him” about the future of the case against the Biden’s. (RELATED: DOJ Charges Informant Who Provided FBI Details About Alleged Bribery Scheme Involving Burisma, Bidens)

“Well, it’s certainly not a time for the FBI to take a victory lap. It’s shameful, it’s embarrassing, and it’s not a time at all for the Biden’s to take a victory lap,” Kaplan said. “Jesse, when that 1023 form was released last year, my colleagues and I knew at that point that that informant was going to be sacrificed. It was just a matter of time. That informant has been on the books since 2010, 11, 12, up until more recently. You do not stay on the books with the FBI unless you have been vetted and you are credible.”

“And the fact that he had received so much money from the FBI and so many people have to sign off on those payments, it has to be verified that he is a very productive informant,” Kaplan continued. “So what the FBI and our government wants to have us believe now, is we have now taken out the predicate, the person who started the ball rolling, you know, tattling or telling on the Biden’s and now we gathered all of this other information, all of the money trail, all of the checks and all of the payments.”

“Yet because we are going to discredit the guy who unleashed on him, let’s throw it all in the garbage like it never even happen,” he added. “So let’s assume we eliminate this guy. We still have a treasure trove of evidence that leads directly from Hunter Biden to his father. It’s just insane. It’s illogical. It really is embarrassing, I can’t believe that the FBI has gone down the road again to unleash on this informant.”

Smirnov revealed details to the FBI in 2020 regarding alleged corruption that involved the president and his family with a Ukrainian energy company called Burisma. Since the new charges had been brought forward, Smirnov is facing one count of making a false statement and another count of creating a false and fictitious record.