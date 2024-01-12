FBI Holding Onto Another Form Related To Biden Bribery Allegations, Jim Jordan Says

The FBI possesses another FD-1023 document related to bribery allegations against Joe and Hunter Biden, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan said in a Thursday letter.

Jordan wrote a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray demanding an FBI FD-1023 form created in March 2017 with information from a confidential human source about alleged foreign payments to the Biden family that led to a June 2020 FD-1023 containing allegations of a bribery scheme involving Joe and Hunter Biden. (RELATED: FBI Headquarters Stonewalled Investigative Activity On Hunter Biden Ties To Ukraine, Former Prosecutor Testifies)

READ THE LETTER:

“Pursuant to the House’s impeachment inquiry into President Biden, as well as the Committee’s Constitutional oversight authority over the Department of Justice, we write to request that you produce an FBI FD-1023 form (‘FD-1023’) dated March 1, 2017, concerning a confidential human source (CHS) report about payments made to the Biden family from foreign entities,” Jordan’s letter begins.

“The requested FD-1023 is referenced in a second FD-1023 from June 2020 detailing bribery allegations that involve President Biden and his son, Hunter. The Committee requires this document to evaluate whether sufficient grounds exist to consider drafting articles of impeachment,” his letter adds.

FBI FD-1023 documents are used by agents to record information provided by confidential human sources without coming to conclusions about the validity of the information.

Jordan cites testimony from former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania Scott Brady, who spoke with lawmakers in October about his responsibilities vetting Ukraine-related information in 2020 under then-Attorney General Bill Barr’s orders, according to a transcript reviewed by the Caller. (RELATED: Top Hunter Biden Prosecutor David Weiss, FBI ‘Constricted’ Internal Communications, Testimony Shows)

Brady revealed to lawmakers the source of the June 2020 FD-1023 document featuring the Biden bribery allegations was a trusted confidential human source with previous experience working for the FBI.

Jordan’s letter to Wray features excerpts of Brady’s testimony where he describes his discovery of the 2017 FD-1023 document and how it resulted in the June 2020 FD-1023.

“Prior to Mr. Brady’s engagement on the 2017 FD-1023, the FBI knew that it had a CHS that had information related to Hunter Biden’s work on Burisma’s Board of Directors, but it was not until U.S. Attorney Brady and his team found this link that the FBI reached out to the CHS for additional information,” the letter asserts.

“Based on the information in the 2020 FD-1023 and Mr. Brady’s testimony on the CHS’s credibility, it is crucial for the Committee to obtain the original 2017 FD-1023. Because the 2020 FD-1023 includes such serious allegations of bribery and the involvement of President Biden in Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings and because material in the 2017 FD-1023 led to the development of the 2020 FD-1023, the Committee needs access [to] the 2017 FD-1023,” the letter concludes.

Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley released the June 2020 FD-1023 form in July and it describes Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky’s alleged boasts about bribing Joe and Hunter Biden with $5 million each. The FBI allegedly received “criminal information” on the Biden family from over 40 confidential human sources, Grassley said in an October letter to Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Grassley’s letter accuses the FBI of falsely accusing its own confidential sources of spreading “disinformation” to cover for the Biden family.

Hunter Biden was paid as much as $83,333.33 per month to be a board member of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings, a company Zlochevsky headed, bank records show. The Biden family and its business associates hauled in more than $24 million from foreign sources over approximately five years ending in 2019, House Republicans said in a September memo.

Burisma significantly reduced his salary when Joe Biden’s vice presidency concluded, according to his federal tax indictment in California. Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty Thursday to the tax charges.

Jordan is giving the FBI until Jan. 19 to comply with his request. He is one of the House Republicans leading the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden centered around the alleged role he played in his son’s foreign business dealings.

The FBI confirmed to the Daily Caller it received Jordan’s letter and declined to comment further.