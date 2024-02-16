Human Foot Turned Up In Recycling Plant

Employees at the CETT recycling center in Belgium found a human foot Wednesday while sorting waste, Le Figaro reported.

The local prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into the unexpected human remains and told the outlet they were trying to identify whose foot it belonged to. (RELATED: REPORT: New Homeowners Allegedly Find Human Head In Freezer)

“We called the police who asked us to stop working, the line was stopped for the day, before resuming today,” Thomas Monseu, the plant’s manager, told the Agence France-Presse, Le Figaro reported. Monseu added that the recycling center had never discovered a foot before Wednesday’s find.

“This is the first and last time, I hope,” Monseu added.

While this discovery is gruesome, it is not the first time in world history that feet have been found where they do not belong. Nine feet mysteriously washed up on the Pacific Northwest coast back from the period of 2007 to 2010.

“The main question is: Where do they come from?” Dr. John Butt told the New York Post at the time.

That number turned to 14 by 2018. Curiously 13 feet were wearing running shoes when they were discovered, while the 14th discovery was found in a hiking boot trapped between a pair of logs.