REPORT: New Homeowners Allegedly Find Human Head In Freezer

New homeowners in Colorado allegedly found a severed human head in a freezer in their front yard Friday, multiple sources reported.

The homeowners allegedly discovered the disturbing item while doing house cleaning, Western Slope Now reported. The homeowners contacted law enforcement, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said, CBS reported. The head was allegedly in a bag, according to Western Slope Now. (RELATED: Remains Of Teen Missing For Six Months Found In Buried Chest In Neighbor’s Yard: REPORT)

“Persons at the address cleaning out the recently sold property discovered possible human remains inside the residence,” the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release. “This investigation is currently underway, and there is no other information available at this time. Investigators believe this is an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.”

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Homicide – https://t.co/G61ziK8XPw — Mesa County Sheriff (@SheriffMesaColo) January 15, 2024

“This is still an active and ongoing investigation,” Wendy Likes, a spokeswoman for the local police, said, the New York Post reported. “So there are no other details that can be released … but as soon as we have information, we will put it out there.”

“We want to make sure that someone doesn’t find out their loved one has passed away through rumors and innuendo,” Likes reportedly added.

There are other stories in the United States of people finding body parts in strange places. Texan police, for instance, allegedly found the remains of a woman in “copious amounts of plastic wrap” inside a refrigerator at the home of her boyfriend during a search back in Nov. 12, NBC News reported. Three suitcases were allegedly found by Florida law enforcement in July apparently holding the remains of a female human, according to Fox35 Orlando.