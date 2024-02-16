Police Charge Two Juveniles In Connection To Kansas City Shooting

Police charged two juvenile suspects allegedly responsible for the Super Bowl parade shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

Gunfire broke out on the west side of Union Station during the parade Wednesday, leaving one dead and 23 others injured, according to the Kansas City Police Department. The Jackson County Family Court division criminally charged the two suspects as juveniles on “gun-related and resisting arrest charges.”

“Two juveniles were charged on Thursday, February 15, 2024, by the Office of the Juvenile Officer related to the incident at the Chiefs’ rally on February 14, 2024,” a statement by the court read, according to Fox 4 Kansas City sports reporter PJ Green. “The juveniles are currently detained in secure detention at the Juvenile Detention Center on gun-related and resisting arrest charges.”

Two juveniles have been charged in connection with the #ChiefsParade shooting in the Jackson County Family Court. Additional charges are expected in the future as Kansas City Police continue their investigation. pic.twitter.com/hY3HP56V7t — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) February 16, 2024

Additional charges are “anticipated” as the investigation continues, the statement reads.

No other information about the suspects can be released due to their minor status, KMBC News reported.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacy Graves said it is believed the shooting began as a “dispute between several people that ended in gunfire.” She also said the deadly incident was not a result of terrorism. (RELATED: Police Reveal New Details Behind Deadly Kansas City Shooting)

The victims injured in the attack ranged between ages 8 and 47 years old, and half are younger than 16, according to The Associated Press. A mother of two children, 44-year-old Lisa Lopez-Galvan, was reportedly killed in the shooting. Several more victims arrived at the hospital in critical condition, according to CNN.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who won the 2024 Super Bowl, mourned the shooting in a statement released late Wednesday.

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally,” the team said in the statement. “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City. We are all in close communication with the Mayor’s office as well as the Kansas City Police Department. At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for. We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist.”

Footage of the incident showed paradegoers hurrying away from Union Station as gunfire could be heard from the garage.

Parade goers running from Union Station following reports of shots fired. pic.twitter.com/3K3WlMt9qS — Rob Collins (@RobCollinsTV) February 14, 2024

Chaos has broken out at the end of the Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Police and military personnel just took off inside of Union Station pic.twitter.com/mqNeodS9r5 — Jacob Meikel (@NPNOWMeikel) February 14, 2024

Both the Kansas City Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are currently requesting videos and tips about the shooting as they investigate the incident, according to CNN.