Nathan Wade’s Former Law Partner Contradicts His Claim About Credit Card Payments

Special prosecutor Nathan Wade testified Thursday that he never used his former law partner Terrence Bradley’s credit card, a claim Bradley contradicted Friday.

Wade said under questioning Thursday that he “never used Mr. Bradley’s credit card” to pay for anything given to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Bradley said Friday he recalls “at least” one instance of Wade using his credit card for travel but doesn’t know “if that trip has anything to do with this case.”

“I don’t even have that business card anymore,” Bradley said. “But I do recall at least once for travel.”

“You did not go on that travel, correct?” Trump co-defendant Michael Roman’s attorney Ashleigh Merchant asked.

“I did not.”

“And so he asked you to use your card for travel?”

“Yes, I mean, I’m assuming…I mean we would use the card for firm stuff. And so it was a business card. It was my business card.”

“So it would show up on your accounts, correct?” Merchant asked.

“Yes.”

“It would not show up on his account, correct?”

“That would be accurate, yes.” (RELATED: ‘Cash At Your House’: Fani Willis Attempts To Explain Payments To Lover In Heated Testimony)



Wade said Thursday that he “never” used anyone else’s card.

“Prior to when you filed for divorce, in November 2021, you would use Mr. Bradley’s credit card to pay for things with Ms. Willis, correct?” Merchant asked Thursday.

“…I’ve never used Mr. Bradley’s credit card,” Wade said. “I’ve never used anyone else’s credit card. Not even my father’s. And we have the same name.”

