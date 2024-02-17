Protesters Charged With Vandalizing Nancy Pelosi’s House: Report

A protester who allegedly vandalized former House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s garage Feb. 11 was charged with a felony, according to The San Francisco Standard.

Heather Phipps, an activist with the pro-Palestinian group Code Pink, was charged with two counts of felony vandalism for allegedly damaging Pelosi’s garage door, according to a complaint filed with the San Francisco Superior Court earlier this week, the outlet reported.

Today protesters delivered 300 pounds of crap to Nancy Pelosi’s house, demanding that she cut the shit and stop arming Israel. pic.twitter.com/BUSwbP9byD — Read Let This Radicalize You (@JoshuaPHilll) February 16, 2024

Phipps also allegedly damaged city streets and sidewalks outside of the congresswoman’s Pacific Heights home, the outlet reported. The repairs to the damage allegedly caused by Phipps cost $5,648, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Works said, according to the outlet. The cleanup efforts reportedly consisted of removing paint from sidewalks, street trees and the roadway.

Cynthia Papermaster, another protester with Code Pink, faces a misdemeanor vandalism charge after she allegedly left handprints in paint on Pelosi’s garage, the outlet reported. She has yet to be arraigned, a Code Pink spokesperson said. (RELATED: ‘You Are A War Criminal!’: Hillary Clinton Immediately Gets Heckled While Giving Speech At Columbia University)

Phipps is set to be arraigned March 12, according to the outlet.

This is not the first time Pelosi has been confronted by Code Pink protesters. The former House speaker told protesters who crowded around her vehicle Oct. 29, 2023 to “Go back to China, where your headquarters is” in a video which went viral in January 2024, the outlet noted.

Nancy Pelosi Tells Peace Activists to “Go back to China” https://t.co/8qOPCE0PKF via @YouTube — Malak (@Malak270299) February 13, 2024

Code Pink stated in an Oct. 31, 2023 blog post their goal was to “briefly hold Pelosi ‘hostage'” during the demonstration calling for a ceasefire at the Gaza Strip. A spokesperson for the group called the timing an “unfortunate coincidence” after realizing the date coincided with the anniversary of David DePape’s attack against Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi.