‘Donald Trump Is Not Adolf Hitler’: Bill Maher Blasts Media For Overdramatizing 2024 Election

Comedian Bill Maher blasted the media for overdramatizing the 2024 election Friday night during an episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

Maher used his monologue to say that “everyone has to stop turning the hyperbole knob up to 11” after playing a clip of Fox News host Sean Hannity saying, “every single thing that you know of is worse under Joe Biden.”

“Oh for fuck’s sake, Kimberley. Stop being such a drama queen and change your pad,” Maher said. “Right, the American dream is dead because Mars bars used to cost a dollar and now they cost $1.25.”

There are still nine months before the election, and my nerves are already shot. pic.twitter.com/4HywOco6UR — Bill Maher (@billmaher) February 17, 2024

The comedian continued to mock Hannity’s claim by sarcastically listed reasons why “everything is worse under Biden,” stating that “flowers don’t smell as sweet, WiFi is slower, IHOP tables are stickier, boners aren’t as stiff and even the fentanyl doesn’t hit like it used to.” (RELATED: ‘Did Anyone Film That?’: Jon Stewart Weighs In On Biden Age Concerns, Says He Does Not Appear ‘Full Of Energy’)

“It gets so dull constantly hearing the same talking points you know they would be making no matter how things were going,” Maher said.

Maher admitted that he would not choose Biden as his “Squid Game” partner, referencing Netflix’s hit Korean series about a survival contest, before praising the president for the country’s “low” unemployment and a “high” stock market as inflation continues to ravage the U.S. economy.

Former President Donald Trump recently said he attributes the market rally to investors who are confident that he will be elected to his second term in 2024, The Hill reported.

The late-night host said Biden was blamed for “every problem” due to “mindless partisanship.” He then pivoted to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, questioning why the media takes everything to “def-con one right away.” He lamented how the media characterized DeSantis as “more dangerous than Trump, who is Hitler.”

“Donald Trump is not Adolf Hitler,” Maher joked. “Just a big fan.”