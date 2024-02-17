Former CBS CEO Les Moonves Agrees To Pay $11K Fine For Allegedly Trying To Influence Former LAPD Captain

The former head of CBS, Leslie Moonves, agreed Feb. 5 to pay a fine of $11,250 for allegedly attempting to sway a former Los Angeles Police Department captain, NBC News reported.

Newly released legal documents show Moonves tried to influence ex-LAPD Captain Corey Palka in a criminal probe, according to NBC News. The investigation delves into allegations of Moonves sexually assaulting a past employee. The Los Angeles City Ethics Commission, which made these documents public, penalized Moonves with the fine for violating the city’s ethics regulations.

Palka, then head of the LAPD’s Hollywood Division, allegedly shared confidential details of an LAPD investigation with Moonves regarding claims by his former employee, Phyllis Gottlieb, the outlet reported.

“They met for about an hour and discussed the LAPD investigation,” the ethics summary said, according to NBC News. “The meeting was not part of the official investigation by the LAPD.”

Former CBS chief Les Moonves has agreed to pay $11,250 for trying to influence a former police captain, who was allegedly leaking inside information about a sexual assault investigation of the former CBS chief executive. https://t.co/GpRpYkpToc — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 17, 2024

The Ethics Commission’s investigation highlighted a meeting between Moonves and Palka at a Westlake Village restaurant in November 2017 where they allegedly discussed the LAPD investigation, a discussion which was outside the purview of the official investigation. This was followed by text exchanges in December, also allegedly discussing the case.

Gottlieb accused Moonves of assaulting her in 1986 while she was employed at an entertainment firm, according to the outlet. Although the allegations were reported to the LAPD in 2017, the statute of limitations had expired, preventing any potential criminal charges, according to the outlet.

Palka previously claimed to be unaware of any allegations regarding leaking information to Moonves or CBS executives, as reported by NBC4’s I-Team, the outlet stated. These actions were first brought to light in an insider trading settlement involving Moonves and the New York Attorney General’s Office.

The LAPD announced an internal investigation into Palka’s alleged information leak to Moonves in November 2022. Police Commissioner William Briggs expressed his outrage at the situation. (RELATED: Biden DOJ Finally Charges IRS Consultant For Allegedly Leaking Tax Info To Journalists)

“I am beyond outraged,” Briggs said, according to NBC News. “This is a stunning example of what some refer to as old-time cronyism, that goes to the heart of corruption.”

Moonves and Palka’s connection reportedly dates back to when Palka served on Moonves’ security detail at the Grammy Awards from 2008 to 2014. The New York Attorney General’s Office in 2022 stated Moonves’ interference with the LAPD investigation constituted a breach of insider trading laws, as it involved concealing negative information from investors and the public, NBC News reported. As a result, Moonves agreed to a $30.5 million fine, according to the outlet.

Moonves resigned from CBS in 2018 following sexual assault allegations by at least 12 women, all of which he has denied.