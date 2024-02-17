Former NBA Center And ‘Survivor’ Contestant Gets Heart Transplant

An eleven-year NBA veteran and former “Survivor” contestant, Scot Pollard underwent a successful heart transplant operation, his wife posted on social media Friday night.

The former NBA champion needed the transplant due to a genetic condition triggered by a virus he contracted in 2021, according to the Associated Press (AP).

When Pollard was 16, the genetic heart condition took his 54-year-old father, the AP reported.

The search to find a donor was made difficult by Pollard’s 6-foot-11-inch, 260-pound frame, which required a heart large enough to keep his large body going, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Chief’s Antonio Hamilton Donates $30,000 To First Grader In Need Of Heart Transplant)

Scot wanted me to let everyone know that the pre-heart transplant hair is gone, it’s go time! Please keep the prayers coming for Scot, the surgeons, for the donor and his family who lost their loved one. This donor gave the most amazing gift of life and we are forever grateful❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/OQRGDma5e6 — Dawn Pollard (@DawnMPollard) February 16, 2024

The search appeared to have been successful, however, as Pollard’s wife Dawn posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Scot has a new heart! Surgery went well and I’ve been told the heart is big, powerful and is a perfect fit! Now on to the crucial part of recovery.”

Dawn Pollard thanked all who supported her husband, “but most of all, deepest thanks to the donor, our hero,” she wrote. “Please keep the prayers coming for Scot, the surgeons, for the donor and his family who lost their loved one. This donor gave the most amazing gift of life and we are forever grateful.”

Look who’s awake and is feeling great! Breathing tube came out early this morning and he started cracking jokes and singing “I left my heart in San Fran-Nashville”. 🤣 We are all amazed at Scot’s recovery so far! ❤️‍🩹🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/HhApjcw2Py — Dawn Pollard (@DawnMPollard) February 17, 2024

Pollard, a first-round draft pick in 1997, played for five NBA teams during his 11-year career, winning a championship with the Celtics during his final season in 2008, the AP reported.

Pollard worked in broadcasting and acting following his time on the hardwood. As a contestant on “Survivor,” he made it to Day 27 before being voted off the island, according to the AP.

Pollard, who celebrated his 49th birthday Monday, publicly announced his condition in January 2024 and was admitted to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Feb. 7 as his heart got weaker, the outlet reported.

Pollard said doctors agreed being admitted to Vanderbilt’s intensive care unit was his “best shot at getting a heart quicker.”