Chiefs’ Antonio Hamilton Donates $30,000 To First Grader In Need Of Heart Transplant

Kansas City Chiefs player Antonio Hamilton donated $30,000 to a first grader in his hometown in South Carolina who was in need of a heart transplant.

The Kansas City star said he learned of 7-year-old Lamere Johnson’s situation, who was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome before birth, and had to help, WDAF recently reported. The post was noted by the ChiefsWire.USAToday.com in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: ‘Angry’ Fan Donates $100,000 To PETA Despite ‘Unfair’ Call Against Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu In Super Bowl LV)

“I hate posting stuff like this, (because) I don’t do (it) for people to get attention or notoriety from, I don’t even know how the different news stations picked this up,” Hamilton tweeted after the report surfaced. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I have been blessed and it was on my heart to give and with the help of all you guys we were able to do so and Lamere (Johnson) is going to get a new heart,” he added of the donation.

Johnson’s mom, Contessa Culbreath, said her son has undergone numerous heart surgeries since he was born and the family always knew a heart transplant was something he might need in the future, the outlet reported.

So, the family reached out to the Child’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA) to raise money for his medical procedure. At the time of this publication, the group has already exceeded its goal and raised more than $69,000 for Lamere.