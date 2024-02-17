‘Total Devastation’: 1 Firefighter Killed, 11 Others Injured In North Virginia Home Explosion

A firefighter lost his life and eleven others sustained injuries Friday in a home explosion in Sterling, Virginia, WUSA9 reported.

Emergency teams were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. in response to a reported gas leak prior to the explosion, according to the outlet, citing officials at the scene. The presence of a gas leak, however, could not be verified, and authorities were still investigating the origins of the fire, Loudoun County Fire Department Assistant Chief of Operations James Williams stated, according to the outlet.

Crews were also dispatched to a reported structure fire in the same area approximately half an hour later, Williams said, according to the outlet. However, the situation took a turn when the house exploded shortly after their arrival, resulting in the loss and injuries.

Among the injured individuals, two were sent to the hospital, according to WTOP.

Here at the scene in #Sterling – just saw a firefighter being taken away on a stretcher .. Expecting an update from officials shortly @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/5KTE2vCITi — 𝙆𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙚 𝙇𝙪𝙨𝙨𝙤 (@KatieLusso) February 17, 2024

“Soon after arrival, with firefighters inside, the house did explode,” Williams said, the outlet reported. “Total devastation. There’s a debris field well into the street and into the neighboring homes.” (RELATED: 11 Dead In France After Fire Rages Through Vacation Home For Disabled Adults)

“This is the worst call we could respond to, and this is a time where we need to support each other and hold each other up,” Williams said when asked about the firefighters, according to WUSA9.

The local gas utility, Washington Gas, released a statement in response to the incident. “Washington Gas is on the scene and assisting the Loudoun County Fire and other authorities as the fire remains under investigation,” according to WUSA9. “We are verifying the integrity of our system in the surrounding area. Our hearts go out to those who were injured and to the Loudoun County Fire department for the loss of one of their own.”