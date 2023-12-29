Nearly 5 Million Blenders Recalled After Causing Injuries, Fires

About 4.8 million BlendJet Inc. blenders were recalled from multiple retailers after injuries were reportedly caused by the appliance’s blades and spontaneous fires.

The popular BlendJet 2 portable blender was recalled from Costco, Target and Walmart after the California-based company received reports regarding 329 injuries caused by broken blades, according to a Thursday notice from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

There were 17 reports of overheating or fires resulting in $150,000 in property damage claims, 49 reports of minor burn injuries and one laceration injury according to the notice.

The BlendJet company claimed it updated its appliance with a thicker blade to address the issue, according to a news release.

“While none of the reported incidents resulted in serious injury or significant property damage, out of an abundance of caution, our company updated the base of the BlendJet 2 to feature thicker blades and an improved electrical configuration,” BlendJet said. (RELATED: Grocery Store Recalls Children’s Snack Because Of X-Rated Content)

One customer complained that his son’s finger was reportedly burned after unplugging the recalled model, which started smoking while plugged in, according to Consumer Reports.

The company urged the blender’s users to contact BlendJet for a free base unit replacement, according to the notice. BlendJet 2 blenders with serial numbers between 5,201 to 5,542 have been recalled, according to the company’s website. BlendJet 2 blenders starting with “5543” or higher were not recalled due to their updated components.