Mysterious Glowing Dots Seen Flying In The China Night, With Some Fearing ‘Aliens Are Attacking Earth’

We have interesting footage coming out of China that shows a ton of mysterious glowing dots flying in the night sky, just right over multiple city buildings.

And even more eerie, it has citizens thinking that this is potentially a sign of aliens “attacking” Earth.

The video was shot in Deyang, China, located in the southwestern province of Sichuan. It was originally posted on Douyin, which is China’s edition of TikTok, and shows shining lights together flowing in train-like fashion slightly above high buildings in residential areas. (RELATED: Nahuelito: Argentina’s Version Of The Loch Ness Monster Has Reportedly Been Caught On Video)

Described as a “dragon gliding across the sky,” the glowing lights reportedly had a stretch around 500 meters prior to disappearing.

Other footage shows another group of dots floating while next to a building and going around the moonlight. Eventually, they joined the longer train of dots.

“Run quickly, aliens are attacking the earth,” commented one person on social media, per Metro.

WATCH:

Honestly, it looks like a bunch of lightning bugs to me, especially with how the two groups eventually merged with each other. But if it’s not fireflies, then yeah, this is some very weird stuff.

Like … what if these were alien orbs or something?

I mean, it could be possible.

Personally, I’m hoping it’s some mystical Pokemon ish, proving that they’re actually real. Holy hell, that would be something. Yes, I know my inner nerd (and kid) is showing, but seriously though, it looks exactly when trainer Ash sighted legendary Pokemon Ho-Oh.

Tell me those dots following Ho-Oh don’t look like the dots in the China video!

I’m just saying, ladies and gentlemen. We might have just witnessed a Pokemon in real life.