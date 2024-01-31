Nahuelito: Argentina’s Version Of The Loch Ness Monster Has Reportedly Been Caught On Video

Who knows exactly what this is, but it’s definitely something …

When it comes to potential mega-creatures lurking in the waters, Scotland’s Loch Ness Monster is by far the most famous, but it’s not the only one in this fascinating globe of ours. Hell, the Loch Ness Monster is just one of many.

There have been multiple reports investigated by police in Mexico of an Atizapan de Zaragoza “lake monster,” while here in America, a “serpent-like creature” was apparently seen in a lagoon in New Orleans, according to BroBible. Also in the United States, another possible lake monster named Sharlie has intrigued McCall, Idaho for an entire century now with the legend beginning in the 1920s, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Woman Gets Her Leg Mauled In Australian Shark Attack: REPORT)

Well, Argentina also has their own creature who is Loch Ness Monster-like, with one reportedly being in the Nahuel Huapi Lake in Patagonia. Described as a plesiosaur and giant serpent like Nessie, the creature’s name is Nahuelito, according to the outlet.

And it looks like we have a new sighting, with Nahuelito reportedly being spotted recently while tourists were on a kayaking trip. Video of the reported “Argentine Nessie” sighting was published on YouTube by Myra Moore The Paranormal Chic.

I’m sure there’s gonna be a lot of takes about what exactly is happening in the water, but to me, this looks like a legitimate plesiosaur. Those aren’t water riffles — if so, they’re huge as hell — you can clearly see something sticking out of the water.

You can never be too sure with these kinds of situations, but I think we have a legitimate case here.