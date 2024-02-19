Editorial

‘Bunch Of Homeless Crooks’: NBA Hall Of Famer Charles Barkley Shreds Rapidly Declining San Francisco

Robert McGreevy Contributor
NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley torched the city of San Francisco while commentating the NBA’s All-Star Game on Sunday night.

During the third quarter of the Indianapolis-based contest, Barkley asked Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller, “hey Reggie, if you had a chance to be in the cold or being around a bunch of homeless crooks in San Francisco…”

Barkley was immediately drowned out by boos from his fellow commentators, including Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors, who play in San Francisco.

“Ohhh no, we love San Francisco,” one broadcaster claimed.

“No we don’t!” Barkley rebutted.

“You can’t even walk around down there,” Barkley continued. (RELATED: Homeless Pedophile Convicted After Posting Up Outside A San Fran School With Signs Offering Meth And ‘Free Fentanyl’)

“Yes you can!” Green exclaimed.

“Yeah, with a bullet proof vest and security,” Barkley concluded.

You can always count on Chuck to tell it how it is.

The biting rebuke of America’s most rapidly declining liberal bastion was, in-part, a well-crafted barb towards Draymond Green, who Barkley had been sparring with all throughout the night.

But there’s also a nugget of truth to Barkley’s blue city bash. San Francisco is experiencing a widespread homeless crisis. Theft is massively on the rise. The city has, quite literally, gone to shit.