Two Colorado Suspects In Custody After Children’s Bodies Found In Sealed Container And Luggage: Report

Colorado authorities have detained Jesus Dominguez and Corena Rose Minjarez in relation to the demise of two young children, NBC News reported.

Jesus Dominguez, 35, and Corena Rose Minjarez ,36, were arrested Monday for their alleged involvement in the deaths of two young siblings. The children, identified as Jesus Dominguez Jr. and Yesenia Dominguez, were found dead in separate locations earlier this year, according to NBC News.

Jesus, 5, and his sister Yesenia,3, had been missing since the summer of 2018, a fact unknown to authorities until the recent discoveries. No missing person’s report had been filed for the children until the investigation was underway, the outlet reported. The Pueblo police responded to a tip-off about suspicious activities, which led to the first of these discoveries Jan. 20.

Officers located a concrete-filled, metal container in a storage unit in which the remains of a young girl were subsequently found. Two days after this discovery, investigators identified the child as Yesenia, NBC News reported. The case took a turn Feb. 6 when a search of a car belonging to Minjarez led to the discovery of a boy’s remains inside a luggage in the trunk. DNA tests confirmed the identities of the deceased as the Dominguez siblings. (RELATED:Video Allegedly Shows Murder Suspect Discarding Large Object In Dumpster, Possibly Connected To Recovered Torso)

Dominguez was identified as the father of the children, and his partner Minjarez is not related to the children, according to 9News.

The pair is now facing charges of murder charges, missing person, suspects, Colorado, and abuse of a corpse. Both suspects are being held on a $2 million bond, according to jail records from Pueblo County, NBC News reported. Dominguez also faces an additional charge of theft of government benefits, NBC News reported.