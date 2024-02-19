Journalist Arrested After Allegedly Threatening To ‘Kill Every Jew’ And Pro-Israel Officials

A 41-year-old Indianan freelance journalist was arrested and interrogated by the FBI after allegedly threatening to “kill every Jew” and pro-Israel officials, the Associated Press (AP) reported Monday.

Jeffrey Stevens, the reporter, was charged with posting threats using interstate communications and could face up to five years of incarceration in federal prison, the AP noted. (RELATED: Palestinian Restaurateurs Under Fire For Using Anti-Israel Slogan On Seafood Menu)

The FBI were tipped off about Stevens’ alleged threats after reportedly making “multiple concerning Facebook posts” following Hamas’ brutal attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, according to the affidavit, the outlet reported. The Oct. 7 massacre left around 1200 persons dead and hundreds held captive in the Gaza Strip by Hamas. It was also the inciting incident behind the current Israel-Hamas war.

Stevens was interrogated by the FBI on Feb. 2 and reportedly admitted to posting on the CIA’s website that he was going to shoot pro-Israel American government officials and to sending the Fort Wayne Police Department a message that he would “kill every Jew” in the town, the outlet said.

“I am going to shoot every pro-israel US government official in the head, and there is nothing you can do about it because you are the pathetic CIA,” Stevens alleged posted to the CIA while adding “I am going to kill all of you,” ABC reported.

Stevens also allegedly posted that he would “make sure that every CIA member who is pro-Israel is eliminated,” The Times of Israel reported.

Indiana freelance reporter charged after threatening to kill pro-Israel US officials https://t.co/BBqnYczLQk — The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) February 19, 2024

Stevens allegedly defended himself by saying that he was drunk when he posted those messages according to the affidavit, the AP reported.