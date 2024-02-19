NASA Wants YOU To Take Part In Year-Long Martian Mission. Here’s How To Get Involved.

NASA is hosting an open call for people who want to take part in a simulated yearlong Mars mission, the agency revealed Friday.

Do you want to spend a year living in a simulated version of Mars? Well, now your dreams can come true! NASA is looking for applicants for the second of three planned ground-based Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA) missions. The mission will kick off in spring 2025, so you’ve got plenty of time to get your affairs in order before running to the Red Planet (which isn’t red, and you won’t actually be going there).

During the mission, you’ll be part of a four-person team living and working inside a 1,700-square-foot, 3D-printed habitat called Mars Dune Alpha at Johnson Space Center in Houston. You’ll have to deal with issues like communication delays, environmental stressors and equipment failures. Outrageously, NASA isn’t going to pay you to do this mission as it is described as a “volunteer” opportunity.

‘Something Weird’ Is Happening In Space And Scientists Are Stumped https://t.co/GamRryVQxm #SmartNews — Kae Roswell-Reedus (@0Kbellz0) May 25, 2022

Applicants should be between the ages of 35 and 55, and be “healthy, motivated U.S. citizens or permanent residents who are non-smokers,” according to the official application page. Considering NASA is supposed to be run by smart people, why would they think anyone would do this type of work for free?

Oh, and NASA wants applicants to have a higher STEM degree … and they still won’t pay you! You’d be paying to work for free for a year since your taxes fund NASA, which is just utterly messed up. (RELATED: NASA Dumps UFO Research, And The Results Are Extra Weird)

NASA’s Johnson Space Center did not immediately respond to calls or emails from the Daily Caller regarding how they get off asking people to volunteer their lives for a year for their project.