NASA Dumps UFO Research, And The Results Are Extra Weird

NASA released its “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Independent Study Team Report” on Thursday, and the results were pretty bizarre.

Only 17 people were part of the NASA UFO report (we’re not doing UAP anymore, it’s lame), all of whom have other, more important jobs, which somewhat undermined the veracity of their research, but the report itself was still worth the read. One of the first things the team focused on was the need for evidence-based approaches to robust data acquisition methods, as well as consistency within all methods.

One of the biggest issues with UFOs is the lack of standardized study, which means different groups of researchers find varying results throughout their investigations. This variability undermines the entire field of ufology, so NASA hopes its proposals will help mitigate stigma and cultivate a normalized discourse within UFO research.

Engaging with “credible witnesses” is part of NASA’s plan to get more and more people to come forward with their UFO reports. But just the fact NASA called some of these folks credible is interesting to me.

We all watched that farcical UFO hearing held by Congress, which revealed nothing and made us all die of cringe at how badly the entire thing played out. Now NASA seems to have changed its tune and is all-in for finding alien life. (RELATED: Does Anyone Else Feel Like These UFO Hearings Were A Little Too Convenient?)

“NASA’s fleet of earth-observing satellites should play a powerful supporting role to determine the environmental conditions that coincide with UAP,” reads one statement. And there are many others like this, clearly trying to mislead the public into thinking NASA doesn’t have plenty of data at its disposal already.

I’m sorry, but does NASA think we’re actually that stupid? Those satellites have been up there long enough to have detailed imagery of any potential UFOs. But only now, all of a sudden, the satellites will magically help push the UFO narrative? Give me a break.

My gut feeling is that NASA isn’t joining the fight for freedom of information and scientific discovery on UFOs. NASA is joining the disinformation campaign to spread more confusion. I can’t wait to see the crap they come out with next.