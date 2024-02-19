‘Life And Death’: Newt Gingrich Advises GOP On How To Win For 2024 Elections

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich gave the GOP advice Monday on Fox News for how the party could win within the upcoming elections, emphasizing that it is a “real fight” this year.

Gingrich appeared on “Jesse Watters Primetime” to discuss the upcoming elections as concerns over election interference grows among voters and political figures. Fox host Jesse Watters asked the former House Speaker about his thoughts regarding former Atlantic City councilman, Craig Callaway, who was recently charged with absentee ballot fraud after allegedly swaying elections by delivering blocks of absentee ballots to election officials, according to Fox News. (RELATED: ‘Fantasyland’: Newt Gingrich Details Dems ‘Huge Problem’ With Voters, Calls Out Newsom’s Attempt To Save Biden)

“Why would you ask somebody who is a crook to describe himself as a crook when he can explain he was only borrowing a few things permanently?” Gingrich questioned. “And I think Craig is a perfect example of that.”

Gingrich stated that to have an “honest election” the United States needs to run on the “French model” that requires specific rules and regulations. However, the former House Speaker noted that under the rules which “exist this year,” Republicans need to have voters get out early, as well as focus on major cities like Philadelphia to attempt to “stop voter theft.”

“All I would say, and I thought it was a great segment by the way — all I would say is everybody who wants an honest election should know that in the long run, we need the French model. Everybody votes on the same day, everybody has a photo I.D., everybody is accounted as a person. But until we get to that, if Republicans want to win this year under the rules that exist this year, they needed to outvote the Democrats by about 5%, which is a margin big enough that it can’t be stolen.”

“They need to have everybody they can get to vote very early so they can focus on the late voters and get them out. And, they need to have the largest possible number of volunteers in Philadelphia, in Milwaukee, in Chicago — across-country trying to stop voter theft. Look, this is a real fight. The Democrats understand this is life and death,” Gingrich continued.

“Oh, it’s going to be a street fight,” Watters stated.

As the general election grows closer, early polls indicate that if former President Donald Trump were to gain the GOP nomination as expected and run against President Joe Biden, Trump would win by a slim margin. Within a recent Emerson College poll conducted last week, 45% of the 1,225 registered voters surveyed stated they would vote for Trump, 44% claimed they would give their vote to Biden, and roughly 11% were undecided.