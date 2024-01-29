‘Fantasyland’: Newt Gingrich Details Dems ‘Huge Problem’ With Voters, Calls Out Newsom’s Attempt To Save Biden

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich detailed Monday on Fox News the Democrats’ “huge problem” as the 2024 elections grow closer, slamming Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom for attempting to save President Joe Biden’s campaign.

Gingrich appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss the issues Democrats are currently facing with voters as topics such as the border crisis and the economy continue to be a problem. Fox host Laura Ingraham questioned the former GOP House Speaker on his thoughts on Democrats now appearing to use Newsom as a way to “help” Biden on the campaign trail. (RELATED: Trump Leading Biden By More Than He Ever Has Before)

Gingrich called out Democrats “huge problem” as the 2024 elections get closer, detailing a recent Rasmussen Report which surveyed 940 likely voters who overwhelmingly showed support for Texas within the battle between the federal government and state.

“Well, look, the Democrats have a huge problem. Rasmussen, for example, today said that 69% of the American people side with Texas, and only 27% are siding with the federal government. These are real. This isn’t Newsom having a fantasy as the former mayor of San Francisco. This is the American people saying that this administration is a failure. It is failing in the most basic job of defending America. And as you brilliantly pointed out earlier, it’s failing to defend our troops overseas,” Gingrich stated.

Gingrich continued to call out Newsom stating that not only was he living “in a fantasyland,” but that Biden would be unable to defend on “so many different fronts.” (RELATED: ‘Are You Kidding?’: Gavin Newsom Pushes Back On ABC Host Johnathan Karl Questioning Biden’s Age)

“And Newsom, who again – he’s a little bit of a flake – he was the mayor of San Francisco. He lives in a fantasyland. So he can go around saying anything he wants to, but the truth is, there is nobody who is going to be able to defend Joe Biden because the Biden record on so many different fronts is going to be somewhere between an embarrassment and a disaster,” Gingrich stated.

Newsom recently appeared on ABC’s “This Week” showing support for Biden and touting the work he has done. During the interview, Newsom had pushed back against questions regarding if Biden’s age negatively affected his duty.

“We all spend time with Biden. I mean, three hours on photo lines on three events a day, then giving speeches. Are you kidding? At 80 years old to be in that kind of heath? I have no issues whatsoever,” Newsom stated.

However, within hypothetical 2024 general election polls between Biden and former President Donald Trump, the former president has continuously begun to lead Biden. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll surveyed 1,250 U.S. adults who stated that in a match up, 40% would choose Trump leaving Biden with 34%, while the rest would either abstain from voting or choose another candidate.