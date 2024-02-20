Nikki Haley Has ‘Serious Math Problem’ Preventing Her From Winning Primary, Trump Campaign Memo Says

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has a “serious math problem” preventing her from securing the 2024 Republican nomination against former President Donald Trump, his campaign argued in a Tuesday memo.

With the former president’s big victories in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the former president already has 63 bound delegates, the memo, written by Trump campaign senior advisors Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, states. The campaign argues that Trump is likely to secure a majority of delegates within the next four weeks, propelling him to the nomination well ahead of the Republican National Committee’s convention in mid-July.

“We won’t bore you with the reams of data that show an ass-kicking in the making in South Carolina, but we will show you the very serious math problem Nikki Haley has,” the memo reads. “This is the diagnosis she refuses to accept: The end is near.”

If Haley were to replicate her 43% win from New Hampshire in each of the upcoming contests, Trump would secure 114 delegates the week after the South Carolina primary, 773 delegates on Super Tuesday and 162 in the two weeks following March 5, his campaign estimates. The former president would then cross the 1,215 delegate threshold on March 19.

Another scenario the campaign considered, which is less friendly to Haley, is where Trump would effectively win the nomination a week earlier on March 12 with 1,223 delegates, according to the memo. (RELATED: Trump Dominates Nikki Haley In South Carolina Poll Just Days Ahead Of Crucial Primary)

The release of the memo precedes Haley’s “State of The Race Speech” in Greenville, South Carolina, on Tuesday, which has prompted some speculation she might withdraw ahead of her home state primary.

“The true ‘State’ of Nikki Haley’s campaign?,” the memo reads. “Broken down, out of ideas, out of gas, and completely outperformed by every measure, by Donald Trump.”

A Suffolk University/USA Today poll, also published on Tuesday, found Trump leading the former governor by 28 points in the Palmetto State. The former president was ahead by double digit margins among all age groups, men and women, voters from military families, college educated individuals and those who are high school graduates.

The survey also found that Haley beat Trump by 21 points among those who consider themselves to have moderate or liberal ideology. The former governor held a narrow lead of 51% to 49% among first-time GOP primary voters in the state, which does not register voters by party affiliation.

“Of course, like any wailing loser hell-bent on an alternative reality and refusing to come to grips with her imminent political mortality, we should expect more references to Kings and Coronations — even though the results of 5 elections overwhelmingly sent an unmistaken message: Nikki Haley doesn’t represent Republicans any more than Joe Biden does,” the memo reads.

Haley’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

