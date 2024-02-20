5 Dead In ‘Suspicious’ St. Louis House Fire

An early morning fire Monday in the suburb of St. Louis claimed the lives of a woman and four kids, CBS News reported.

The fire erupted at a residential home in Ferguson at 4:23 a.m, and local firefighters immediately responded to the scene. Five bodies were discovered inside the house, as confirmed by St. Louis County police representative Sgt. Tracy Panus. The identities of the deceased have yet to be officially disclosed; however, they are believed to be a mother and her four children. Authorities have launched a probe into the fire’s origins, which they suspect to be foul play, CBS News stated.

The tragedy also saw the loss of three family dogs, though some animals, including rabbits and chickens, were saved by an animal rescue team, according to CBS News. Sgt. Panus stated the presence of evidence at the scene that raises questions. The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit has been called in to assist with the ongoing inquiry. (RELATED: REPORT: Cocoa Brown Forced To Flee With Her Kid, Pets As Fire Quickly Engulfed Entire Home)

Neighbors have identified the victims as Bernadine Pruessner and her four children, though official confirmation is pending. Pruessner’s father, Cordell Beache, has spoken to St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “She was an amazing person,” Beache said. “She was in early childhood education, and she did wonders with her children, who were very bright.” Beache also confirmed that his daughter has resided in the said home for about five years.

Pruessner, who was nearing the completion of her doctorate in early childhood education, served as an assistant professor at Lewis & Clark Community College, as stated by her father to St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The Ferguson Police Department extended their condolences and called for community solidarity during this difficult time. “Tonight our hearts are heavy,” Ferguson Police Department said in a statement. “Please keep this family, our first responders and our community in your prayers as we all grapple with this horrific tragedy. Thank you to all of the responding houses and support teams for having our back. ”